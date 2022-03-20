10 YEARS AGO
March 20, 2012 — Legislators had nothing but enthusiasm for a proposed natural gas pipeline from Cook Inlet to Fairbanks when a bill authorizing the project hit the Senate Resources Committee on Monday.
Senate Bill 215, sponsored by Fairbanks Democratic Sens. Joe Paskvan and Joe Thomas, would give the state a green light to connect Fairbanks with natural gas lines in the Anchorage area.
25 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1997 — JUNEAU — Two bills to restrict abortion rights appear headed for approval in the Alaska Legislature, though the Knowles administration said the proposals amount to government meddling with a woman’s right to choose.
The House is expected to pass a bill today to prohibit some late term abortions, while the Senate plans to take up legislation soon that would require pregnant girls younger than 16 to get a parent’s or court’s permission to have an abortion.
50 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1972 — The Interior Department today released its long-awaited final environmental impact statement for the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline with the warning that no decision on whether to grant a pipeline construction permit will be made for at least 45 days.
The six-volume environmental report is more than 3,000 pages long, contains more than 260 charts, maps, graphs and illustrations and weighs 25 pounds. In addition, there is a three-volume analysis of the economic and security aspects of the pipeline plan.
75 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Army doesn’t want a base on Mars or even the moon; it will settle for just a good guided missile. Ordnance and research officials who read the prediction today of Major James R. Randolph, a reserve officer, that a rocket race to build military outposts on neighboring planets might come sooner than expected, decided their own ideas sum up this way:
“The cold, practical people here are working just to get a guided missile. Any flights to the moon or Mars are so far in the future that we give them no study or attention. We are interested only in staying ahead of competitions in time and design.”