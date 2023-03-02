10 YEARS AGO
March 2, 2013 — A continuing feud between DirecTV and the company that oversees Alaska’s ABC affiliates doesn’t appear to be getting closer to a resolution.
Vision Alaska, which operates affiliates in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau, posted an update on Thursday saying that retransmission negotiations with the satellite TV provider had fallen short.
25 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1998 —LONDON — Princess Diana was conscious and talking immediately after the Paris car crash that killed her and Dodi Fayed, the bodyguard who survived the accident was quoted as saying today.
“I have had flashes of a female voice calling out in the back of the car. First ifs a groan. Then Dodi’s name is called. It could only have been Princess Diana. I was conscious, and so was she,” Trevor Rees-Jones said in his most extensive public comments since the crash.
50 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1973 — The Alaska Public Utilities Commission has dismissed the proceedings which it had instituted as the result of a tariff revision filed by Municipal Utilities System.
The filing proposed to increase electric, telephone, water and steam heat rates which the utility system charges its customers.
75 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1948 — Ice in the Tanana River at Nenana is now 34 inches thick, Charles Wilson, manager of the 1948 classic reported by telegram this morning.
According to Wilson, the thickness is the average for this time of year, and consistent with the temperatures of 20 to 40 below zero that have been prevailing at Nenana.
As soon as thaw conditions materialize, Fred Meuller, who has handled the clock for the past several years, will start wiring in the official timepiece.