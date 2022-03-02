10 YEARS AGO
March 2, 2012 — Officials at Flint Hills Resources are unsure what caused a containment field surrounding an already empty oil tank to fill with roughly 1,800 gallons of crude oil at the North Pole refinery earlier this week, but they think a faulty valve may be responsible.
Flint Hills spokesperson Jeff Cook said the oil likely came from a piping system — used primarily to collect waste fluids — that connects the oil tanks and their surrounding containment fields. This same piping system is sometimes used to move crude oil when the situation calls for it, Cook said.
25 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1997 — EAGLE RIVER — Suzan Amundsen, a rookie in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, did her best to ignore both the clamor from spectators and the teams speeding past her Saturday as she stopped to change the booties on her dogs’ feet.
“Old ladies on the side of the trail are all yelling at me,” Amundsen said, smiling as she recalled the scene. “How come you’re so late? You’ve got to get going!”
50 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1972 — Nearly $5 million may be pumped into Fairbanks International Airport during the next two years to upgrade the facility and eliminate an existing, long-unreliable instrument landing system, the Daily News-Miner has learned.
Many airlines and other users of the instrument landing system (ILS) now installed on Runway 19 (landing from the north) have complained the system provides false and inaccurate altitude readings.
75 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1947 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from March 1, 1947 — Thirty-day strike notices on behalf of more than 100,000 telephone workers in at least 23 states were on file with the federal government today and a union spokesman described the separate actions as part of a “coordinated program” of the National Federation of Telephone Workers.