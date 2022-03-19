10 YEARS AGO
March 19, 2012 — JUNEAU — Alaska lawmakers are set to take up competing in-state natural gas pipeline bills this week.
The House Finance Committee is scheduled to continue work on HB9, a bill pushed by Reps. Mike Chenault and Mike Hawker as a way to keep the momentum behind a smalldiameter pipeline that would run from the North Slope to Southcentral.
25 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1997 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks is scrambling to cancel courses taught by lecturers in the College of Liberal Arts this fall because of budget cuts.
The college relies on lecturers—non-tenuretrack instructors who are paid per credit hour—for 20 percent of its credit hours. The fall schedule is already in place with lecturers assigned.
50 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from March 20, 1972 — NEW YORK — Life magazine charges that the Nixon Administration “has seriously tampered with justice in San Diego” in an effort to protect some of its most important friends there from criminal prosecutions. The administration denies the charge.
In an investigative report published Sunday, Life said it had learned that “the administration has in several instances taken steps to neutralize and frustrate its own law-enforcement officials” by delaying prosecutions, curtailing investigations and other means.
75 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Uncle Sam has 419,506,842 acres of vacant public land, 250,000,000 acres of it in Alaska.
Vacant public land, the Bureau of Land Management said today, is public domain lying idle or devoted to grazing purposes. It can be obtained by individuals by compliance with federal laws, the first requirement being that the land cannot be ordered by mail but must have been visited and inspected by the applicant before he starts his legal papers through.