10 YEARS AGO
March 18, 2013 — Danielle Vetro played a lot of roles during her musical theater career. But the role she plays in Healy might be the most challenging and rewarding.
Vetro is the new co-director of Motion Sensors Dance Troupe, a Kids In Motion program that will present a full theatrical performance — including acting and dancing — in early May. It features 65 performers from ages 5 to 18.
25 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1998 — NOME — After eight picture perfect days on the Iditarod Trail, Jeff King and his team of six dogs pressed through 60-mile-per-hour winds and a blinding swirl of snow Tuesday to win the 1998 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
“In 20 some years of mushing, that was one of the most difficult sections of mushing I have ever done,” said the 42-year-old musher from Denali National Park, describing a run through a brutal wind tunnel known as the Topkok Blowhole. “All I kept thinking is, jeez, how bad do I really want that truck? ... I could barely see Red from my sled. We all about got blown out in the ocean.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1973 — JUNEAU (AP) — A spokesman for the Juneau Bar Association says city attorneys have voted to support effort.s to legalize marijuana.
Attorney William Ruddy told an informal legislative committee that bar members adopted a resolution Friday “advocating that laws relating to possession of marijuana be decriminalized and that a regulation scheme for the harvest, sale and distribution of marijuana be enacted.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1948 — First filings of candidates in the April 6 municipal election were received this morning by City Clerk Einar Tonseth.
Petitions with identical signatures were presented for Ray Kohler for the position of mayor, James P. Doogan, R.M. Fenton and George Rayburn for city council, and E.A. Tonseth for municipal magistrate.