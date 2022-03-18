10 YEARS AGO
March 18, 2012 — JUNEAU — Alaska lawmakers are set to take up competing in-state natural gas pipeline bills this week.
The House Finance Committee is scheduled to continue work on HB9, a bill pushed by Reps. Mike Chenault and Mike Hawker as a way to keep the momentum behind a small diameter pipeline that would run from the North Slope to Southcentral.
25 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Board of Game voted unanimously Monday to begin sterilizing the dominant male and female in each of 15 wolf packs that prey on the Fortymile caribou herd in the eastern Interior.
The vote sparked loud protest from an animal rights group, but board members said they see the program as an experimental one that spares the wolves while allowing hunters a chance at a larger caribou herd.
50 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1972 — Alaska Airlines passengers now may leave Fairbanks and be ticketed directly into Juneau via Anchorage, according to Mrs. Jeanne Wilson, Fairbanks district sales manager.
The service comes in response to numerous requests by the general public, members of the Alaska State Legislature and the Fairbanks an d Juneau communities, the airline official said.
75 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The State Department said today it knew of no question being raised by the Russians as to America’s right to Alaska, either officially or unofficially.
The subject of Russia’s possible renewed interested in the Territory, acquired by purchase from her in 1867, had been broached by Representative Bertrand Gearhart, Republican of California. He said both in an interview and again in the House yesterday that “Soviet Russia is looking at Alaska with covetous eyes.”