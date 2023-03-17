10 YEARS AGO
March 17, 2013 — The gold medal winners didn’t always finish first at the 2013 Marriott USSA Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships.
A small but speedy member contingent from Norway helped set the pace for the American competitors this week at the Birch Hill Recreation Area.
Among 300 American skiers from Alaska and the Lower 48, the group of three girls and three boys in red uniforms were the skiers to beat. The Norwegians frequently made it to the award podium, though as guest skiers they received flowers but not medals.
25 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1998 — A 15-year-old snowmachiner took daring steps to help a woman who took a wrong turn and ended up in the Chena River late Monday, but firefighters arrived in time to help rescue Dionna Shultz — wet and cold but otherwise unharmed.
Avery Thompson was one of the first to see Shultz. He and a friend had been riding on the river and knew that the ice bridge between Chena Small Tracts Road and the Princess Hotel was melting.
50 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1973 — JUNEAU (AP) — The House Finance Committee version of the fiscal 1974 budget was expected to be introduced in the House today.
Speaker Tom Fink said the Republican-dominated coalition leadership caucus should be able to iron out any differences between what its members want and what the Finance Committee recommends in fairly short order.
75 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1948 — SEATTLE — Radio telegraph and telephone communications between Seattle and Alaska points have been interrupted the past two days by the “northern lights.”
Col. T.J. Tully, commanding officer of the Alaska Communication System, said that at times the magnetic disturbances have been so severe as to halt use of radiophone circuits.