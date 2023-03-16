March 16, 2013 — The Pentagon is doubling down on missile defense with a roughly $1 billion investment, much of it in Fairbanks’ backyard, because of what Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on Friday called “irresponsible and reckless provocations” from North Korea.
Hagel announced plans Friday afternoon to install 14 additional ground-based missile interceptors at Fort Greely, near Delta Junction on the Richardson Highway.
March 16, 1998 — WASHINGTON — The IRS is after more than your taxes. The agency hit errant taxpayers with a bill for penalties and interest totaling $18.3 billion in 1996, and collected more than $4.4 billion of it.
The penalties are so large that even the Internal Revenue Service’s commissioner says it’s time to re-examine a system that punishes not only tax cheats but also people who make honest mistakes.
The chairman of the main Senate committee that oversees the IRS says the penalties are “out of control.”
March 16, 1973 — Utility rate studies recommending dramatic increases in telephone, electric power, steam heat and water service by the Municipal Utilities System (MUS) were presented to the Fairbanks City Council and Public Utilities Board this morning.
“Our studies show that an overall increase of 25.3 per cent is required from the electric, steam and water utilities to meet cash requirements and generally to present a sound financial picture as a basis for further expansion,” Fred Egan of R.W. Beck and Associates told the council.
March 16, 1948 — Pledges toward the University of Alaska contingency fund of $200,000 were only $30,000 short of the announced goal today with the addition of another $10,000 loan from John Wachowitz, pioneer Alaska resident and Fairbanks bussinessman since 1931.
Wachowitz is proprietor of the Peerless Bakery and Coffee Shop and adjoining hotel. He has been in Alaska 32 years.