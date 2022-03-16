10 YEARS AGO
March 16, 2012 — A report on misconduct in the Justice Department released Thursday paints a picture of a rudderless and sometimes dysfunctional public corruption unit under the man who has since become the face of President Barack Obama’s effort to crack down on officials who leak government secrets.
The 525-page report offers a rare and unflattering glimpse behind the scenes of the 2008 prosecution of then-Sen. Ted Stevens, a criminal case that imploded. The prosecution was supervised by William Welch and, although a special prosecutor credited him with trying to correct many problems, the new report portrays Welch as out of the loop and preoccupied, even as others alerted him and other senior managers to signs of trouble.
25 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1997 — JUNEAU — State officials are drawing up new plans to convince Congress and the White House to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil development.
Millions of state dollars have been spent in past years on the effort. This year, the Knowles administration is looking at spending about $500,000 on the campaign, which is being worked out with a private organization dedicated to opening the refuge.
50 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1972 — The Interior Department today designated all the remaining, unwithdrawn public land in Alaska — some 273 million acres — for selection by the state and Alaska natives and for study and classification by the federal government.
In announcing the long-awaited withdrawals Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton cautioned that it would “take a number of years” before final ownership and management of this massive land area can be determined.
75 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Key legislators predicted today at least five more countries may ask for aid under the administration’s program to curb the spread of Communism among war-weakened nations near the Russian borders.
They said Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Hungary and Palestine are likely to call for help soon either in the form of credit or cash grants.