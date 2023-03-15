10 YEARS AGO
March 15, 2013 — JUNEAU — After the Senate unanimously passed a bill backing liquefied natural gas trucking, the project is now in the hands of Alaska’s House, where its version hasn’t budged in 60 days.
That could change soon and the bill could move from committee as early as today, thanks to the testimony of Fairbanks leaders and the ongoing pressure from Interior lawmakers.
25 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1998 — KALTAG, Alaska — DeeDee Jonrowe led a veteran group of big-name mushers out of this
Athabaskan village Saturday night as front-runners in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race turned from the frozen Yukon River toward the Norton Sound coast.
Jonrowe, from Willow, checked out at 6 p.m.
Two-time Yukon Quest winner Charlie Boulding of Manley, followed at 6:07 p.m.
Then came Jeff King, from Denali Park, who won the Quest in 1991 and posted Iditarod wins in 1993 and 1996. He left at 6:09 p.m.
50 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1973 — The Alaska chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees wilt conduct a two-day seminar here this weekend, according to Herb Heck, council president of the group.
Topic of the meeting to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Traveler’s Inn, will be labor management relations.
75 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1948 — PITTSBURGH — More than one-third of the nation’s 400,000 soft coal miners quit work today to support the demand of John L. Lewis for miner pensions.
An early tabulation showed more than 155,000 miners idle in eight states as follows: West Virginia, 60,000; Kentucky, over 40,000; Pennsylvania, 27,800; Illinois, 13,000; Ohio, 6,500; Alabama, 6,000; Indiana, 2,000; Tennessee, 300.
The U.S. Steel Corp., reported nine of its 14 western Pennsylvania pits were closed, with 7,000 miners idle. The corporation expected its coal output would drop today to about 20,000 tons, or one-third of capacity.