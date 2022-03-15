10 YEARS AGO
March 15, 2012 — The Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Alaska Redistricting Board to redraw its election district plan to satisfy the Alaska Constitution.
The court also ordered boundary changes that will put two incumbent Democratic senators from Fairbanks, Joe Paskvan and Joe Thomas, into separate districts. Under the board’s plan, Paskvan and Thomas were placed in the same district.
25 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1997 — The Alaska Supreme Court on Friday sided with unmarried University of Alaska workers who successfully sued to win health-care benefits for their partners.
The court rejected UA’s arguments that denying benefits based on marital status was legal under Alaska’s Human Rights Act since the law did not expressly forbid it.
50 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1972 — The Independent Petroleum Producers Association (IPAA) says it will cooperate hilly with a Justice Department inquiry into its request to the Price Commission for an increase in crude oil prices.
A spokesman for IPAA said Tuesday the group received a letter from the Justice Department’s antitrust division Monday requesting information on its consultation of oil-producing members in preparation for its presentation to the Price Commission.
75 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1947 — JUNEAU — Sen. Norman R. Walker of Ketchikan tossed a bombshell into the legislature yesterday when he announced he had submitted his resignation to Governor Gruening, effective after consideration of three tax measures of which he is co-author — an income tax, a general property tax and a uniform trade license tax.
The news did not stop the legislative mill, however, as both houses acted on a string of bills. Walker’s announcement was made to Senate in the reading of a copy of his letter of resignation, in which Walker said the action was not hasty.