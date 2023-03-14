10 YEARS AGO
March 14, 2013 — JUNEAU — The Alaska Senate unanimously passed legislation backing the Fairbanks natural gas trucking project.
10 YEARS AGO
The passage of Senate Bill 23 on Wednesday would allow the state to pursue a $355 million funding package for a private partnership to bring North Slope natural gas and propane to Interior and rural Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1998 — WASHINGTON — When Bob Elliott flies sports enthusiasts into the Alaska Bush, he’s prepared.
He hauls cooking fuel to remote fishing cabins, makes sure all the silverware there is cleaned, and tells his customers to skin fish far away from cabins and boats so bears will not linger nearby. He credits his success as a guide pilot to this special attention.
But Elliott couldn’t prepare for a recent change in Federal Aviation Administration rules — regulations that he said may put him out of the business he has nurtured for 38 years.
50 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1973 — WASHINGTON (NMS) — One of the four or five most powerful union groups in the country has placed its strong endorsement and lobbying power behind legislation to permit construction of the proposed trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
The Maritime Trade Department of the AFL-CIO, which consists of 44 international union affiliates, has urged every member of the Senate Interior Committee to support Sen. Henry Jackson’s bill to revise right-of-way procedures and open the way for adjudication of the Alaska pipeline environmental issues.
75 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1948 — The News-Miner did not post on this date, so enjoy an article from March 15, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Nomination of Ernest Gruening for a third term as Governor of Alaska does not assure confirmation, several leading senators said in discussing President Truman’s surprise move in sending up Gruening’s name last week.
Although the President told reporters at a news conference Thursday he soon would make an announcement concerning the Territorial Governorship, White House and Interior Department spokesman unofficially said in the name probably would not be announced until next week.