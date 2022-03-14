10 YEARS AGO
March 14, 2012 — NOME — Dallas Seavey won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday evening, becoming the youngest musher to win the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska. Seavey turned 25 on March 4, the day the race officially started in Willow.
He was the first musher to reach Nome, his nine dogs trotting under the famous burled arch finish line in the Bering Sea coastal community at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday.
25 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1997 — JUNEAU — Two oil companies said Thursday they might develop a field next to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which President Clinton has declared off-limits for oil drilling.
BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. and Chevron USA Inc. said test wells drilled since 1994 indicate there could be IOO million barrels of recoverable oil in the Sourdough field, where the two companies own petroleum rights.
50 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1972 — Heavy snowpack conditions containing more than twice the average moisture around Fairbanks have caused the U.S. Department of Agriculture to call for a spring runoff even greater than last year’s.
This doesn’t necessarily mean a flood, but water experts from both the USDA and the National Weather Service say they will be keeping a wary eye on snowfall and temperatures for the next few weeks.
75 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1947 — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Frederick Joliot-Curie, ranking French expert on atomic energy, implied today that France, too, knows how to manufacture atomic bombs.
In a highly technical article written for the magazine United Nations World, the French scientist, one-time assistant to Mme. Marie Curie, declared that the principle of the atomic bomb is “simple.” Without specifically saying in cold, black type that France has the “know-how” to build atomic bombs, Joliot-Curie, nevertheless, gave the impression that France can turn out atomic bombs too.