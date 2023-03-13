10 YEARS AGO
March 13, 2013 — NOME — A 53-year-old former champion has won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to become the oldest winner of Alaska’s grueling test of endurance.
March 13, 2013 — NOME — A 53-year-old former champion has won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to become the oldest winner of Alaska’s grueling test of endurance.
Mitch Seavey and 10 dogs crossed the Nome finish line to cheering crowds at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday.
“This is for all of the gentlemen of a certain age,” he said after crossing the finish line.
25 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Gov. Tony Knowles Thursday unveiled a plan for oil leasing in the northeast corner of the National Petroleum Reserve A aska that includes protections for seabirds and caribou.
Environmental groups said those protections don’t go far enough, while oil and gas development advocates contend they’re not needed.
50 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1973 — VICTORIA, B. C. (AP) — British Columbia today proposed an arctic railway as an alternative to both the Alaska and Mackenzie Valley pipelines to transport crude oil and natural gas from the Prudhoe Bay fields to markets in the United States.
The railway would extend 1,200 miles to Lower Post, B.C., on the British Columbia-Yukon border, where the oil and gas would be transferred to pipelines for the rest of the 1,000 miles to the United States.
75 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1948 — WASHINGTON — John L. Lewis hurled an implied threat of a soft coal strike at the government and mine owners today, then waited for something to happen.
The United Mine Workers’ chief declared in a letter to the union’s 400,000 members that their employers in the past eight months “have dishonored the 1947 wage agreement and defaulted under its provisions affecting the welfare fund.”
That contract, signed last July 8, pledged the miners to stay on the job as long as they are “able and willing.” Lewis told a news conference yesterday that he did not know how much longer they’ll be “willing.”