10 YEARS AGO
March 12, 2013 — Alaskans who get divorced and don’t want to look at the moose head their hunting-crazy spouse hung on the wall now have an option.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
March 12, 2013 — Alaskans who get divorced and don’t want to look at the moose head their hunting-crazy spouse hung on the wall now have an option.
They can sell it.
While the Alaska Board of Game rejected a proposal to allow the sale of big game trophies in Alaska during its meeting in Fairbanks last week, the board agreed to add divorces to the list of special circumstances under which the sale of big game trophies in Alaska would be allowed.
25 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1998 — NOME — Give the credit to the dogs, said Iditarod musher Martin Buser, minutes after Blondie and Fearless trotted down Front Street in Nome, guiding the Swiss expatriate’s team to a third victory in the Last Great Race.
“The real athletes seldom get the attention they deserve,” said Buser, who turned many of his friendly sled dogs loose to socialize with the crowd jamming the finish chute. The musher’s sons Nikolai, 9, and Rohn, 7, named for two of Iditarod’s checkpoints, likewise ran free, playing under the burl arch with familiar abandon.
50 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1973 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from March 11, 1972 — Actor James MacArthur stepped down onto a red carpet at Fairbanks International Airport last night to be welcomed by beauty queens, Hawaiian dancers, civic leaders and a crowd of fans.
The star of the television series “Hawaii Five-0,” came to Fairbanks to host tonight’s Miss Alaska-Universe Pageant.
75 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1948 — SEATTLE — A Hindu snake charmer setting up business in the lobby of Seattle’s New Washington Hotel wouldn’t have created more of a hubbub than did five charmers from Alaska.
They were Donna Diamond, Queen of last week’s winter carnival at Fairbanks, and the other four girls designated as princesses: Dorothy Grabowski, Shirley Holmstrom, Helen Lewis and Shirley Ann Tonseth.