March 11, 2013 —JUNEAU — Legislators have beefed up Alaska’s laws to get tough on crime in recent years, but they haven’t changed what constitutes a felony, which can include anything from illegally possessing a prescription painkiller to stealing a bike.
Two bills before the Alaska Legislature would help narrow the definition of a major crime.
A proposal from state Sen. Fred Dyson, R-Eagle River, would change sentencing guidelines for drug offenders. A bill from state Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, seeks to raise the value threshold for felony property crimes.
March 11, 1998 —JUNEAU — A few hours after experts gave gloomy forecasts for Alaska crude oil, state senators bowed their heads to pray for divine intervention.
“We try to resist asking your help to get our way,” Sen. Rick Halford, R-Chugiak, said during the Senate’s pre-session prayer. “We would, however, like it if your way was that oil prices be high by the barrel and low by the gallon.”
March 11, 1973 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from March 12, 1973 — JUNEAU (AP) — Gov. William A. Egan said today that Congress probably will not approve legislation authorizing construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline.
Egan told a press conference that the Senate Interior Committee is considering only a “quite narrow bill” amending the 1920 Minerals Leasing Act to give the interior secretary discretionary authority to grant wide rights-of-way.
March 11, 1948 — Fairbanks window-breaking burglar, or his reasonable facsimile, was at work again last night, and netted $30 in silver and currency at the City Electric Service, 421 First Avenue.
The theft was reported at 7:40 this morning and when Officers Wilson and Skelton arrived they found that entry had been accomplished through the breaking of a pane of glass in the door, and unlocking it from the inside.