10 YEARS AGO
March 11, 2012 — On Saturday, the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts Civic Center at Pioneer Park was filled with the green uniforms of generations of Girl Scouts.
Dozens of bright-eyed Brownies, enthusiastic teenagers and gray-haired scout alumnae — all clad in their badged uniforms — came together to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of teaching young women outdoor and leaderships skills, community service and — of course — selling cookies.
25 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1997 — Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce board members on Monday agreed to help pay for the Alaska Outdoor Council’s work to document hundreds of historically used trails and roads across public lands.
A provision in federal mining law known as Revised Statute 2477 granted access across public lands for construction of highways between its enactment in 1867 and its repeal in 1976.
50 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1972 — JUNEAU — A decision on a package of bills implementing Gov. William A. Egan’s proposed state ownership and regulation of the trans-Alaska pipeline is in the hands of legislators, with committee action expected later this month.
Five days of hearings at which scores of expert witnesses from the administration and1 the oil industry knocked heads over the proposals ended Friday. Egan’s experts and the oilmen disagreed about almost everything under consideration.
75 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1947 — SEATTLE — Talk of the frequently discussed railroad to Alaska was enlivened again today with reports that an American company has made a formal written offer to buy the provincially-owned Pacific Eastern Railway and extend it into the Peace River country and to Fairbanks.
The reports were published in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. It added, however, there was no indication in Victoria, as to how seriously the provincial government was viewing the offer.