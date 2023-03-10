March 10, 2013 —VENETIE — A joint venture of two Washington- and Alaska-based mining companies plans to open a large new placer gold mine on the south slopes of the central Brooks Range this summer, but the work is drawing opposition from residents of Venetie, the closest village in the Yukon Flats.
Goldrich Mining Co., based in Spokane, Wash., has formed a 50-50 joint venture with NyacUA LLC, owned by an Anchorage physician’s family, to develop mining claims near Chandalar Lake.
March 10, 1998 — The dropout rate in Fairbanks middle and high schools dipped to 7.9 percent in 1996-97, the second straight year local schools have recorded a slight decrease.
According to a report by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, that figure continued a recent pattern of decline. After hovering around 6 percent through the early 1990s, the district had dropout rates of 9.2 percent in 1994-95 and 8.6 percent in 1995-96.
March 10, 1973 — PARIS (AP) — Common Market finance ministers meet in Brussels Sunday to discuss ways to defend the official dollar rate after a Paris conference agreed Western Europe’s foreign exchanges should reopen March 19.
The ministers also were scheduled to discuss steps toward a common European currency. It will be their third emergency meeting in a week at the Common Market’s headquarters.
March 10, 1948 — Residents of Fairbanks and vicinity have taken the advice of the Department of Internal Revenue and have filed their income tax returns early.
A. Verle Collar, assistant chief field deputy in charge of Alaska, revealed this morning that collections are ahead of last year, and that there is not the usual last-minute rush at the Fairbanks offices in the Federal Building.