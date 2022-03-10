10 YEARS AGO
March 10, 2012 — State regulators have approved a $4.5 million customer refund plan as an appropriate settlement for years of overcharges to Fairbanks sewer and water customers.
The settlement was reached between the Alaska attorney general and Fairbanks Sewer and Water in early February. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska, which oversees regulated utilities in the state, signed off on the deal last week.
25 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1997 — UNALAKLEET — Physically weakened from injuries sustained in a tragic auto accident last fall, Iditarod musher DeeDee Jonrowe frets she is too emotional this year.
“Racing I usually have, pretty much, just peaks,” said Jonrowe, drying her gear on a double-barrel stove in Kaltag. “I like to race, but I’ve had quite a roller coaster of emotions in this race. Everything from wanting to scratch — and in 15 Iditarods I’ve never scratched — to I can’t believe how well if s coming together.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1972 — As of today, March 10, Fairbanksans have seen 144 consecutive days below freezing -32 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to Charles Fehl, senior research assistant at the University of Alaska’s Geophysical Institute, this sets a record for consecutive days below freezing since Oct. 19, 1971. The last record of 143 days was set during the winter of 1958-59.
75 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1947 — Fairbanks 1947 Winter Carnival was one more page in the history books — and a bright one — today with the departure of Queen Donna Diamond and her retinue for Seattle.
There “Miss Fairbanks,” crowned and enthroned yesterday before 2,500 Carnival celebrants on the Chena ice will entertained for a week as part of her reward for making the 1947 event the most successful, financially as in the realm of entertainment, in the annals of the winter-end extravaganza.