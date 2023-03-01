10 YEARS AGO
March 1, 2013 — The Nenana Ice Classic tripod goes up this weekend.
The black-and-white wooden tripod will be raised Sunday on the frozen Tanana River as part of Tripod Weekend in the town of Nenana, 55 miles south of Fairbanks on the Parks Highway.
Actually, the tripod has been up since last summer, but it will be relocated to the river on Sunday.
25 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1998 —JUNEAU — Dozens of people lined up around the state Saturday to testify on a Republican lawmaker’s plan to solve the state’s dilemma over subsistence hunting and fishing.
Federal officials threaten a Dec. I takeover of the state’s fisheries to guarantee a preference for rural subsistence users. An Alaska law guaranteeing a rural preference was ruled unconstitutional nearly a decade ago.
50 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1973 —JUNEAU — The bill to repeal rental provision in the right-of-way leasing law and limit local governments’ taxing power of the pipeline was supported today by Rep. Dick Randolph of Fairbanks.
Randolph said the ad valorem tax was the appropriate type of tax for the oil industry and that it was used all over the world. The bill was reported out of the resource committee Wednesday with “do pass” recommendation from five Republican members including Randolph.
75 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1948 — SEATTLE — A dispute over wages and “fringe” issues kept buses operated by the Northwest Greyhound Lines idle today.
About 200 drivers walked out at midnight Saturday, halting service from Seattle to the Olympic Peninsula east through Idaho to Helena and Butte, Mont., and from Portland, Ore., to central Washington.