10 YEARS AGO
March 1, 2012 — Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich on Wednesday told Alaskans that, if elected, he would disassemble the Environmental Protection Agency and sign hundreds of executive orders to open up drilling on Alaska lands with the goal of lowering the price of a gallon of gas to $2.50.
With less than a week before the state’s Republicans hold their presidential preference poll, the former speaker of the U.S. House talked energy and resource development during a conference call organized by the nonpartisan Consumer Energy Alliance-Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — New federal regulations aimed at ending tobacco sales to smokers younger than 18 won’t have much impact in Alaska where state law already bans sales to consumers younger than 19.
The government regulation, which went into effect Friday, is overseen by the Food and Drug Administration and requires retailers to check photo identification for buyers up to age 27.
50 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — Six native regional associations have asked the Interior Department for a 30-day extension of the federal land freeze in Alaska to give them time to clarify what acreage is available for selection under the native land claims act.
The freeze is due to expire March IS, three months after passage of the act which will give Alaska natives full title to some 40 million acres of land.
75 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1947 — CHURCHILL, Manitoba — Six foreign military attaches and 15 newsmen of four countries made an eight-hour survey yesterday of the Churchill Arctic experimental base, where the Canadian government is cooperating with the United States in test subjecting Army personnel and equipment to subzero temperatures.
The visitors found the base to be testing weapons such as were in use in World War II, clothing and transportation equipment.