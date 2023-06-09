10 YEARS AGO
June 9, 2013 — The state has reached a settlement with the designer of the Fairbanks Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery for alleged flaws in the building’s design.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
June 9, 2013 — The state has reached a settlement with the designer of the Fairbanks Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery for alleged flaws in the building’s design.
According the settlement dated in late May, CH2M Hill, Inc. will pay the state $2.9 million to end ongoing disputes about designs the state said were flawed.
25 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1998 — Fairbanks city councilmen picked the most conservative of three mill levies proposed by the city administration during Monday’s meeting, hiking property taxes by only a fraction of a percent.
The resolution approved unanimously by the four councilmen attending Monday’s meeting increases city taxes from 5.7 to 5.99 mills, equal to about $600 for a $100,000 home inside city limits.
50 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1973 — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announce d Friday it has granted a restricted airspace over the controversial Blair Lakes Bombing and Gunnery Range south of Fairbanks.
The joint-use restricted area contains several changes brought about by testimony in two public hearings here last year. A coalition of Fairbanks sportsmen, pilots and conservationists have fought activation of the bombing range for more than a year.
75 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1948 — Like a bus trip to Alaska? The service is available up the Alaska Highway now.
Northwest Greyhound Lines, in a letter to its agents, suggests, however, that travelers be advised not to wear their best clothes.