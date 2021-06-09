10 YEARS AGO
June 9, 2011 — A key federal environmental regulator has cleared a perm it for the Alaska Railroad’s plans to bridge the Tanana River near Salcha.
The decision appears to ready the Alaska Railroad to start the almost $190 million project this summer.
25 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — With oil flow through the trans-Alaska pipeline declining and pump stations being idled, the company that operates the 800-mile link to the North Slope oil fields plans to trim 200 people from its work force by 1998.
But almost half the reduction will be voluntary, Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said this week. Ninety employees have agreed to leave voluntarily during the next two years under an incentive program Alyeska is offering.
50 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1971 — Sixty-six percent of viewers across the nation and 85 percent of Alaskans who responded to Public Broadcasting’s “The Advocates” say they favor building the trans-Alaskan pipeline. A total of 12,276 persons wrote to the public television program, with 8,075 expressing support for the pipeline and 4,201 against. Of the 1,897 who wrote from Alaska, 1,627 were in favor. Heaviest voting came from Anchorage, Fairbanks and Kenai. Other states with heavy mail responses were California with 2,713 votes and Texas with 2,062.
Arguing in favor of the pipeline on the program were Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska; Atty. Gen. John Havelock of Alaska; Ed Patton, president of Alyeska Pipeline Co.; and Ed Fortler, executive editor of “Alaska Magazine.” Opposed were Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis.; David Brower, president of Friends of the Earth; and advocate Howard Miller, professor of law at USC. One of the Alaskan mail responses came from Kodiak, dated at 10 p.m. May 22. Said the respondent: “I did not see the TV Advocates. We don’t even have electricity. 1 am writing by a kerosene lamp. I sure think we should have the pipeline, else how am I going to keep my lamp going?”
75 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from June 10, 1946 — Calling for a definite opinion on operation methods for Alaskan shipping, Michael Dederer today presented to the Alaska Miners Association a strong case for concerted action by Seattle and Alaska groups for a solution to their mutual problems. Dederer, chairman of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce Alaska Committee, is touring Alaska to secure Territorial views for use of the Seattle group in preparing a shipping plan for concerted support by all interested groups.
Spirited discussion by the membership marked determination of the opinion of the Association, with eventual passage of two motions to be carried back to Seattle. The first placed the association on record as favoring primarily private operation by American firms of Alaska shipping at current or lower rates. The second urged that vessels of all nations be encouraged to engage in the Alaska trade.