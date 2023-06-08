10 YEARS AGO
June 8, 2013 — The Alaska Redistricting Board on Friday outlined a tentative schedule to create a new map in a little more than a month.
June 8, 2013 — The Alaska Redistricting Board on Friday outlined a tentative schedule to create a new map in a little more than a month.
The expedited schedule, which was approved unanimously at a board meeting in Anchorage, comes after a Superior Court judge told the board to get to work on redrawing Alaska’s political map.
25 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1998 — For nearly a year, a rag-tag medley of bare floors, Visqueen walls and power tools have surrounded the Noel Wien Public Library’s voluminous but cramped collection.
A much-anticipated $4 million expansion project created the dusty environment. But when the library reopens today after a month of major remodeling, library director Greg Hill said the results will dazzle.
“There’s going to be so much more room than people are used to,” he said. “They’re going to look around and be really amazed.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1973 — State Senate President Terry Miller says remarks by a former interior secretary concerning a division in Alaska over the pipeline are “indicative of much of the philosophy that is far too widespread in the rest of the U.S.”
Miller, in a luncheon speech Thursday, said the remarks by former Interior Secretary Stewart Udall are “not important taken alone as one individual statement, but rather they ‘are important because they are indicative of much of the philosophy that is far too widespread in the rest of the U.S.”
75 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1948 — The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a reception for the visiting University of Washington Glee Club next week, it was decided at today’s luncheon.
The date of the reception and whether it will take the form of a luncheon or a buffet supper were left undecided for the present due to uncertainty as to the arrival time of the group.