10 YEARS AGO
June 8, 2011 — For decades, the arrival of a brawny residential phone directory has been an annual ritual at Alaska homes and post offices. But as more information migrates to the Internet, one of the state’s largest phone companies is ready to opt out of that delivery.
Alaska Communications is asking the state to waive a requirement that it publish the residential white pages for each customer in its largest markets.
25 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1996 — Like most Bush trappers, Freddie Jordan of Tanana doesn’t bring in his traps at the end of a season. He hangs them in a tree until winter, when it’s time to set them again. With no boiling or waxing to worry about in the fall, it saves time and trouble. But this year, Jordan is going to pay for the traditional way of storing his traps.
The 2,500-acre Stevens Creek fire near Eureka is burning up his 100-mile trapline, and there is nothing anyone is going to do about it. Jordan’s trapline is in a “limited suppression zone’’ and the Alaska Fire Service is letting it burn because it doesn’t threaten any homes or personal property.
50 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1971 — The forest fire near Delta Junction has consumed 3,000 acres and was still burning out of control this morning, according to Bureau of Land Management dispatchers. BLM said fire breaks have been cleared around the fire, but high winds were expected at Delta and could make the fire jump the breaks.
Winds this morning were blowing at 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph were predicted by the end of the day. About 500 Native firefighters and BLM overhead personnel were fighting the fire today. Two planes spraying chemical retardants, six helicopters and 10 bulldozers are in use there.
75 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1946 — SEATTLE — Pan American World Airways reported today air traffic between Seattle and Alaska reached a new high last month with 2,500 passengers in May more than doubling the figure for May, 1945.
New peak loads of 39,913 pounds of express and 27,039 pounds of mail were hauled during the month, the report said.