10 YEARS AGO
June 7, 2013 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough phone system is back to normal after a “catastrophic malfunction” took it down Monday.
The phones went down after a piece of computer equipment failed.
A replacement part was installed Wednesday aftornoon, borough spokeswoman Billie Sundgren stated via email that evening.
25 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1998 — For Dorothy Sylsberry, the pitter-patter on the roof is no gentle cloudburst.
The sound is that of untold hordes of green stink bugs that are threatening to invade her subconscious.
“We lay down in the trailer, and they’re like raindrops when they hit the canvas, millions of them,” said Sylsberry, who’s been staying in Fox. “I’m beginning to think I’m going to start having nightmares.”
The Interior has seen an astonishing proliferation of the bugs this summer.
50 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1973 — Negotiations between the Municipal Utilities System and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers are continuing today after two sessions yesterday to try to settle the more than month-long dispute between the two factions.
Yesterday the city, through its MUS general manager C.J. “Cy” Miller and the MUS employees of the city, representing the telephone system, electrical workers and water system employees, met in the morning and then again at 8 last evening.
75 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1948 — JUNEAU — Territorial Treasurer Oscar Olson predicted Saturday Alaska’s financial condition would be “shaky” when school vouchers are presented.
At close of business May 31 the Territory had a cash balance on hand amounting to $230,000 plus, he said. The department of education is expected to present vouchers for approximately $300,000 due various districts and another $30,000 due the teachers.