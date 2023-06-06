10 YEARS AGO
June 6, 2013 — The U.S. Air Force will host public meetings in Fairbanks later this month to review its draft study on the impacts of the possible relocation of Eielson’s F-16 jet squadron.
Open houses on the draft environmental impact statem ent will be held June 19 in Fairbanks and June 20 in North Pole to hear from the public about the study's findings.
Open houses on the draft environmental impact statem ent will be held June 19 in Fairbanks and June 20 in North Pole to hear from the public about the study’s findings.
25 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1998 — After a month of failed negotiations, Fairbanks teachers and the school board will likely spend a long summer without a new contract.
Federally mediated talks between the Fairbanks Education Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District ended early Wednesday morning. By Friday, both sides said they were doubtful there would be a resolution before the end of August — after school starts.
50 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board last night told the school administration to speed up its handling of budget cuts for the coming school year.
The board directed Superintendent of Schools Bob Foutes to prepare recommendations for about $1 million in cuts from the school district’s $17,440,176 budget, and set a work session on the subject for June 13.
75 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1948 — A Ford will fly to Fairbanks on June 17 — via Alaska Airlines.
This announcement was made by Dan Lhamon who returned from the convention of Ford dealers in San Francisco yesterday.
The new model, which is being announced by the Ford company on June 18, will be on display at the Lhamon Company from that date on, Lhamon said, giving Fairbanks the opportunity to see it at the same time it is exhibited in the States.