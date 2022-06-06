10 YEARS AGO
June 6, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — More than 500 firefighters were tackling a 16-square-mile wildfire Sunday that was inching toward structures and the trans-Alaska oil pipeline northwest of Fairbanks.
The Hastings Fire was among 43 active fires the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center reported Sunday morning.
25 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1997 — BIG LAKE — Heavy smoke and flames closed one of the two major highways between Anchorage and Fairbanks as firefighters prepared for a fourth day of battle with a wind-driven wildfire that already has consumed more than 37,000 acres.
Alaska State Troopers shut the Parks Highway in two places, south and north of this community, while firefighters tried to halt the blazes’ eastward advance toward the town of Wasilla about 10 miles away. The fire began Sunday and by late Wednesday had chased at least 700 people from their homes and destroyed at least 150 buildings.
50 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from June 7, 1971 — Alaska faces a maze of unique problems in its legislative reapportionment, a governor’s panel meeting here Saturday was told.
The Governor’s Advisory Committee on Reapportionment meeting at the Chamber of Commerce Log Cabin heard a parade of more than a dozen witnesses, most with varying views about how best to solve the mandatory reapportionment. Reapportionment must be accomplished each 10 years, based on final census figures of population and population distribution.
75 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1947 — SEATTLE — M. Dederer, chairman of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce Alaska Committee, will fly to the Territory Sunday to support Alaska’s protests against an increase in steamship passenger and freight rates.
“This is a subject in which Seattle is just as vitally interested as Alaska,” Dederer said. “We know much of our prosperity has been and always will be contingent upon Alaska’s well-being.”