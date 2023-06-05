10 YEARS AGO
June 5, 2013 — Alaska Airlines announced Tuesday that three Bombardier Q400 turboprop planes will replace most of the Boeing 737 jets that now fly between Fairbanks and Anchorage.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
June 5, 2013 — Alaska Airlines announced Tuesday that three Bombardier Q400 turboprop planes will replace most of the Boeing 737 jets that now fly between Fairbanks and Anchorage.
The Q400s, the first turboprop planes to be operated under the Alaska Airlines name in Alaska, will increase the number of flights between the state’s two biggest cities and allow the 737s to be rerouted to new service between Anchorage and the Lower 48.
Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President Marilyn Romano said passengers won’t notice much of a difference when the company switches to the turboprop aircraft in March 2014.
“These planes are really advanced and I think passengers are going to have a very nice travel experience,” she said. “Horizon has a lot of these routes in the Lower 48. I personally have flown on them numerous times.”
25 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1998 — Fairbanks Memorial Hospital will be home to a new radiation therapy center by next year, allowing patients to remain in the Interior while battling illnesses such as cancer.
The new $3.5 million center will be built on FMH grounds this summer. Hospital spokesman Rick Solie said an estimated IOO patients a year will use the facility, which will open in early 1999.
Thursday’s announcement comes six weeks after two Anchorage physicians said they planned to open a radiation clinic in Fairbanks. While FMH’s building is a separate project, all parties said Thursday that they hope to work together to build one radiation center.
“This is not squashing any of our plans,” said Dr. Rod Cook, a partner at the Anchorage Radiation Therapy Center “... This is a collaborative effort to bring a much-needed service to Fairbanks.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1973 — A Soviet expert on the science of volcanoes is visiting the University of Alaska this week to confer with scientists there who have come up with an interesting idea about seismic activity in volcanoes.
Prof. George S. Gorshkov, president of the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth’s Interior, arrived on the Fairbanks campus today. Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. he will speak at the Geophysical Institute, on the west ridge of the campus, on “Volcanoes of Kamchatka and the Kurile Island Arc.”
Gorshkov is visiting Dr. R.B. Forbes, professor of Geology, and Dr. Jurgen Kienle, assistant professor of Geophysics. Kienle has recently proposed that earth tides trigger earthquake swarms and possibly volcanic eruptions. “Swarms” is the term used to describe successive small earthquakes.
75 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1948 — Restoration of $137,560 for construction work in Glacier Bay National Monument and Mt. McKinley National Park was urged today by Newton B. Drury, director of the National Park Service.
Drury appeared before a Senate appropriations subcommittee which is considering an Interior Department bill from which $1,527,250 had been cut before passage by the House.
The Associated Press reported from Washington, D.C., that $11,900 for Mt. McKinley National Park and $125,660 for Glacier Bay National Monument were among allocations included in the amount asked to be restored to the measure.