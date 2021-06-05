10 YEARS AGO
June 5, 2011 — Ice Alaska will be packing up and moving down the block. It has found a new property that it is in the process of purchasing, according to organization officials.
The Ice Alaska nonprofit organization must be off the Alaska Railroad Corp. property by the end of the month, with no exceptions. Although the organization asked for an extension to the permit that allows it to lease the railroad land, the June 30 eviction deadline still exists.
25 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1996 — JUNEAU — The state has lost its case against the federal government over the closing of millions of acres of federal land to mining, oil and gas development. A federal judge ruled against the lawsuit last week.
The state was seeking at least $29 billion in mineral revenues that Alaska officials contend were guaranteed under the Statehood Act. Lois Schiffer, a Justice Department attorney in Washington, D C., said Tuesday that the judge found that the Statehood Act does not require the federal government to manage its lands for the state’s benefit.
50 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Disaster Offices says 343 persons are being evacuated from the flood-stricken villages of Emmonak and Alakanuk near the mouth of Yukon River.
No deaths or injuries have been reported, but a disaster office spokesman said damage was extensive from what is believed to be the worst flood in recent history to strike the area.
75 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1946 — LONDON — Wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill told the Commons today that “the seeds of a new world war are being sown,” he added. “Behind this curtain efforts are being made to Sovietize all the Soviet-occupied zone of Germany.
“We have to face the fact that two Germanies are coming into being.” He warned that “it cannot be in the interest of Russia to go on irritating the United States.”