10 YEARS AGO
June 4, 2013 — Golden Valley Electric Association lowered part of its electric charge by 21% on June 1. The fuel and purchased power charge, formerly 11 cents per kilowatt-hour, is now 8.7 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The average monthly residential bill will be $14 less, according to the GVEA blog, which says residential rates overall have fallen 12 percent in the past 12 months.
The average bill has ranged from $140 to $160 during the past year.
The decrease is a result of purchasing natural gasfired power from Anchorage Municipal Light and Power, according to Cassandra Cerny, a GVEA spokeswoman.
25 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1998 — Cub Scout Brian Bulten, 11, of Pack 3, studies a Giles-202 radio-controlled model plane at the Midnight Sun Radio Control Model Airplane Club Field off the Richardson Highway Wednesday afternoon. Bulten and 160 other Cub Scouts watched a model airplane show as part of a day camp program with an aeronautical theme. Ron Desrochers and Jesse Mack pilot a model Sportmaster, left, and a model Acrostar Swiss at the field. Desrochers and Mack performed stunts with their planes for six packs of Cub Scouts, and also explained the fundamentals of aerodynamics to the Scouts.
50 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1973 — SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — With prospects for a space walk to free a jammed solar panel “looking pretty good,” Skylab’s astronauts today awaited word on how they might do the tricky job. Making the panel operable could nearly double the electricity in their power-starved space station.
If the space agency gives the green light for the excursion, decisions on who will make the walk and how the one-ton panel will be released will be up to Skylab commander Charles Conrad Jr., who became the world’s champion of space flight in total hours logged on Sunday.
“I suspect the commander would want to go out himself,” Skylab mission director William C. Schneider told newsmen Sunday.
75 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1948 — The Navy today announced a $680,330.40 contract for flying government supplies and personnel into the Naval oil reserve in northern Alaska has been awarded to Alaska Airlines Inc.
Lt. A. R. Lee, purchasing officer of the Naval Supply Depot in Seattle, said Alaska Airlines bid was the lowest of several submitted in answer to a recent call. Bids were opened in Fairbanks on May 13.
Lee said that the contract is for one year, starting July 1, with a provision for a possible six-month extension after July 1, 1949. the bid is based on an estimated 10,000 hours flying time, and the total cost may vary according to the time used.
Under the provisions regular flights will be from Fairbanks to Umiat and from Fairbanks to Barrow, with bush pilot flights from northern points to various parts of the oil reserve.