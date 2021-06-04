10 YEARS AGO
June 4, 2011 — Crews continue to mop up an unknown amount of chemicals that were released as a result of a fire that destroyed a NAPA Auto and Truck Parts store on Van Horn Road last week.
The Alaska Departm ent of Environmental Conservation estimates that 27,500 gallons of petroleum products mixed with water have already been recovered from the site, which is approximately three acres in size.
25 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1996 — WASILLA— Giant cabbages will be good for more than just coleslaw this year. The Alaska State Fair in Palmer will be awarding big bucks for the biggest cabbages.
The first-prize winner will take home $2,000; second place carries a $1,000 prize and the third-place winner will receive $500. The remaining top 20 finishers will each receive $50.
50 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1971 — In its inimitable fashion, the Alaska State Department of Highways held a public hearing Tuesday night on already planned highway modifications through the town of Central, 127 miles from Fairbanks on the Steese Highway.
The hearing was held in the Central Lodge, owned and operated by Roy Riddle, the only individual at the hearing who vocally backed the state in its plan to widen the highway through the town. The townspeople of Central, which is populated by 20—50 people, depending on the season, mustered behind a move to halt the highway change with the single exception of Riddle.
75 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1946 — PORTLAND, Ore., — Mrs. Alred West, who says she is the first woman to drive 3200 miles over the Alcan Highway, reported yesterday that trading posts along the route are reluctant to serve travelers. She arrived here last night — 21 days after leaving Fairbanks.
“The public is not encouraged because establishments along the route and even cities like Fairbanks are not prepared for tourists,” she said, explaining that posts were contracted to serve stage employees and government officials. “However, the scenery along the Canadian highway is magnificent— when it opens it will be one of the roads most traveled by toruists.”