10 YEARS AGO
June 30, 2012 — Gov. Sean Parnell signed an annual statewide budget Wednesday that, despite some vetoes, promises millions to help Fairbanks with a nagging air pollution problem and boost renewable energy production.
Parnell cut or reduced proposed spending for a handful of projects, including $6 million to fix up the Noel Wien Public Library and $2 million for a mentoring project. He halved a proposed $10 million grant for Fairbanks’ transportation planning agency.
25 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1997 — Synthetic-oil conversion could turn North Slope gas into a moneymaker without construction of a costly new pipeline, according to a federal Department of Energy study. “It’s not quite as far out as you might think,” said Ralph Avellanet, the Department of Energy’s program manager for gas processing of fossil fuels. “This is existing technology.”
Making synthetic oil from North Slope gas not only looks cheaper than building a new gas pipeline, according to the federal researchers, it could help offset the state’s projected decline in crude production, adding 15 to 20 years to the life of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
50 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1972 — It’s not very often people hold an Irish wake for a bar closing, but there’s one tonight for the Nevada — known to many as a “good house.” The Nevada is being closed by the city because its housing is substandard and nobody is willing to spend the money to save the building which was erected about 1909-first as the Magnet Hotel and later as the Nevada.
Tonight’s wake will be replete with flag raising, and greetings from the governors of Alaska and Nevada. Then there will be comments from Hap Ryder and Pat Mitchell, who were selected as official unofficials.
75 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date; here is an item from June 29, 1947 — Floyd “Lucky” Tyree of Fairbanks left here this morning via bus on his way to Seward where he hopes to capture the prize for the Seward mountain marathon on the Fourth of July.
Tyree, son of Mrs. Iris Fredrickson, is only 18 years old but he placed second in the big race last year, his first attempt at foot racing. The Seward race is peculiar in that the course is laid out up the side of a 3,000-foot mountain and back, a test that has proved too much for many experienced runners.