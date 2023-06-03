10 YEARS AGO
June 3, 2013 — The Bitter Creek Fire east of Tok has grown rapidly to 5,000 acres and is nearing the Alaska Highway, driven by winds that are pushing the flames through dry black spruce.
State forestry officials are urging Alaska Highway travelers to use caution in the area of the fire, which is about four miles from the highway. Fire equipment and personnel are working along the highway. Alaska State Troopers are assisting with traffic control and travelers should expect delays.
“We need help from the public to be aware and be careful and drive safe around wildland Firefighters,” said Sarah Saarloos, information officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry.
25 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1998 — JUNEAU — The Legislature’s week-long special session on subsistence cost the state about $200,000, the Legislative Affairs Agency said Tuesday.
The exact cost of the special session had not been calculated because all the bills were not in after lawmakers abruptly adjourned Monday without agreeing on a solution to the long-running dilemma.
“It usually costs approximately $50,000 for the air fare,” said Pam Varni, the agency’s executive director. “Then special session usually costs us approximately $22,000 a day.”
When lawmakers are in Juneau, the state pays dozens of people, including pages, printers, typists and cooks in the lawmakers’ lounge.
50 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1973 — A committee of the National Governor’s Conference has approved a resolution calling for an early start of construction on the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
Alaska Gov. William A. Egan, a member of the committee, said he was “very pleased” about the resolution, now scheduled tor consideration by the full conference on Tuesday in Stateline, Nev.
The resolution reads in part: “A priority need in developing petroleum self-sufficiency is an early start of construction on the trans-Alaska crude oil pipeline to transport North Slope oil to market.
“Alaskan oil is of prime importance in helping ease the national energy emergency and the unfavorable balance of payments position.”
75 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1948 — Authorizations for appropriations totaling $44,459,627 for Army, Air Force and Navy installations in Alaska and the Aleutians was passed by the House of Representatives and sent to the Senate for approval today.
Almost half of that figure — or $20,694,850 — was earmarked for improvement of the Air Force installation at Ladd Field.