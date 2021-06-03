10 YEARS AGO
June 3, 2011 — Firefighting crews working on two major Interior forest fires were helped by cooling temperatures and increased humidity Thursday.
Both the Hastings Fire north of the Chatanika River and the East Volkmar Fire near Delta Junction continued to grow Thursday, but the growth was significantly slower than in previous days.
The East Volkmar Fire “was kind of doubling in size every day until we got some m ore precipitation,” said Sharon Roesch, public information officer for the Delta fire region. “At least we’ve stopped doubling.”
25 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1996 — DILLINGHAM — State and federal monitors will likely leave the Round Island Walrus Sanctuary at the end of June if the Legislature declines to fund the program during the remaining days of a special legislative session.
The proposed funding cut raises questions about continued subsistence walrus hunts that resumed last fall after a 35-year hiatus and about the future health of the Bering Sea walrus population.
50 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1971 — JUNEAU — Only nine legislative bills remained on the governor’s desk for his signature or veto Thursday, including the general fund appropriation bill.
Six of the remaining bills must be acted upon no later than midnight Friday, the other three by midnight Saturday.
The governor has 20 days, not counting Sundays, once the legislature ends to sign or veto bills. If he does not act before the time runs out, the bills become law without his signature.
So far, Gov. William Egan has signed 123 measures into law.
75 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1946 — The proposed geophysical institute for the University of Alaska has been approved by the House of Representatives and sent to the Senate, according to a telegram to Dr. C. E. Bunnell from Delegate E. L. Bartlett today.
The proposed institute would be established to study arctic weather, crops, soils and the like. The appropriation of approximately $1,000,000 would cover the construction of a suitable building, which would be maintained by the University under terms which provide for its use by various government and other groups interested in northern phenomena.