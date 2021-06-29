10 YEARS AGO
June 29, 2011 — Golden Heart Utilities customers could face double-digit rate increases for water and sewer service if a plan being reviewed by state regulators is approved next month.
Fairbanks Sewer and Water, which is the parent company for both GHU and College Utilities, last week asked the state to approve an interim rate hike for its 6,500 GHU customers. Starting Aug. 1, GHU wants to increase water rates by 11.8 percent and sewer rates by 15.9 percent.
25 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1996 — A tank seal failed at MAPCO Alaska’s North Pole refinery early Thursday, spilling 1,200 gallons of crude and forcing the evacuation of visitors as a siren sounded. It took about six minutes for plant employees to stem the oil leaking from the top of a desalinization tank, according to MAPCO Vice President Jeff Cook.
During those few minutes, he said, crude flowed down the sides of an 18- foot tall, 12-foot diameter tank and pooled in a concrete-lined containment area. The refinery’s firefighters flushed the crude into sump pumps, which recycled the oil.
50 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1971 — The Justice Department today requested a change of venue to Alaska in two of three suits which have been filed in an attempt to block construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline. The suits brought by the Wilderness Society and a group of Cordova fishermen are pending in federal district court here.
The federal government wants them transferred to Alaska. The government is now seeking the change of venue in the third suit which aimed at blocking pipeline construction. This is the one brought by three Native villages against the secretary of the Interior, in connection with Native land claims legislation pending before Congress.
75 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1946 — Every bicycle in Fairbanks — boy’s and girl’s alike — will be in the Fourth of July Bicycle Parade that starts from the School Grounds at 10 a.m. on the Fourth. Every entry will be eligible for a good prize and there will be separate prize groups for both boys and girls.
Prizes for the boys will include a moose head sweater, a camera, a wrist watch, pocket watch, billfold and other items. The prizes for the girls will include two beautiful sweaters, a camera, a head scarf, a pinafore and additional articles according to Carroll Van Scoy, chairman of the Bicycle Parade Committee.