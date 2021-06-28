10 YEARS AGO
June 28, 2011 — The Borough Assembly on Friday broadened a home heater trade-in program, a move aimed at improving Fairbanks’ pollution prevention efforts. The program uses incentives to push residents toward cleaner-burning heating systems.
Changes approved early Friday morning let participants take their incentives in cash after trading older or less efficient heating systems for cleaner models. Previous rules offered a mix of rebates and property tax breaks.
25 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1996 — SAN DIEGO— After four years of bureaucratic and political delays, the Chinese government approved a 12- year loan of two giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo, officials said Thursday.
The announcement came on the same day the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a measure that would have denied normal trade status for China, home to the world’s remaining 1,000 wild pandas.
50 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1971 — PHILADELPHIA — Muhammad Ali’s decision to refuse induction into the Army had caused him to live for four years with the threat of going to jail, a fate which was spared him by a U.S. Supreme Court decision today. But it was a fate he had prepared himself to accept. “If I was going to jail for stealing or hitting somebody, that would be bad,” he said in an interview, “but when you’re standing up for your beliefs, it’s not bad—it is honorable.”
His decision to resist induction, he said, had been bound up in what he felt to be his life’s purpose, and because of this he felt at peace with himself, ready to accept its consequences. “Whatever it takes to accomplish this purpnse—getting shot, going to prison—I’m just doing my purpose,” the ex-heavyweight champion explained.
75 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1946 — Here is program for Sunday’s historic atom bomb drop:
The time— (depending on the weather) 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 1, Bikini time (5:30 p.m., Sunday, Eastern Standard Time).
The place— The Marshall Island atoll of Bikini, 2,300 miles west of Honolulu; 2,600 miles southeast of Tokyo.
The scene— Bikini lagoon, about 10 miles wide by 25 miles long, formed by the low islands making up Bikini atoll.
The target— Fifty warships, including two old U.S. battleships and two old aircraft carriers.
The weapon— The nuclear fission bomb, to be dropped by a Superfortress flying six miles up.
The purse— (As announced by the Navy) “Primarily to determine the effects of the atomic bomb upon Naval vessels in order to gain information of value to the national defense”; “secondary purposes are to afford training for Army Air Forces personnel in attack with the atomic bomb against ships and to determine the effect of the atomic bomb upon military installations and equipment.”