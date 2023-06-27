June 27, 2013 — As manager of the new, and as yet unopened, $46 million Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery, Gary George has heard plenty of alternative uses for the cavernous 56,300-square-foot building on Wilbur Street. Two of the most common are a waterslide park and a paintball arena.
But George is confident that sooner or later, thousands of rainbow trout, arctic grayling and arctic char will swim in the 28 round, green plastic tanks still empty more than a year after the hatchery’s scheduled opening.
June 27, 1998 — School superintendents in the Alaska Bush find little surprise in a new congressional study of U.S. elementary and secondary schools that found the majority of public schools of Alaska to be in disrepair.
The General Accounting Office, the investigative arm of Congress, reported Tuesday Alaska is one of six states reporting that 40 percent or more of its schools have at least one inadequate building; and one of nine states reporting that 65 percent or more of its schools had leaky roofs and bad plumbing. And the state is one of 10 where more than three-quarters of the schools had poor environmental conditions.
June 27, 1973 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date; here is an item from June 28, 1972 — A shoplifting attempt at the J.C. Penney Co. was foiled Saturday by two Penneys floorwalkers and three visiting Grand Junction, Colo., baseball players in a madcap chase along Fifth Avenue and Barnette Street. According to Mrs. Mary Cannon, Penneys’ security officer, she and a male floorwalker went outside the building to apprehend a shoplifting suspect, John Henry Saumby, 18, of Vpsilanti, Mich.
She said he “took off running,” but was caught in front of MUS. Then he got away and they apprehended him again near the State Building. Somewhere during the process, three passers-by entered the chase, helped in the final apprehension, and conducted the suspect to the police station. The young men in question turned out to be ball players with the Grand Junction Eagles. “We didn’t know who they were,” Mrs. Cannon said, “but one of them in particular was very helpful.” That was Dennis Glau.
June 27, 1948 — A new railroad depot, to be located between Illinois and North Cushman Streets, two blocks north of the present depot site, will rise in Fairbanks as soon as labor and materials are available, it was revealed last night by Lawrence A. Moore, new public relations and industrial representative of the Alaska Railroad.
The new station is included in a long list of improvements labeled for early installation by the railroad, Moore said.