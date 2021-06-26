10 YEARS AGO
June 26, 2011 — Alaska public health officials are trying a new tactic to persuade gay men to get tested for HIV. Two weeks ago, officials sent messages targeting Fairbanks men who are users of two different websites used to solicit sex.
On June 10, Fairbanks-area users of the “men seeking men” and “casual encounters” sections of Craigslist and another website that caters to gay males received one of two messages prepared by the State of Alaska Division of Public Health, Section of Epidemiology.
25 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1996 — Contractors widening Chena Hot Springs Road walked off the job last week, complaining that power and phone lines were in the way and need to be moved.
State Department of Transportation officials insist the lines are not a problem and stand ready to cancel the contract by noon today unless Quality Asphalt Paving Inc. gets back to work.
50 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1971 — The government told the Supreme Court Saturday that publication of secret Pentagon documents by the New York Times and the Washington Post threatens its ability to function.
The Post, in a brief filed with the high court, called the government’s effort to suppress the publication “a precedent-shattering attempt” at prior restraint. The Supreme Court held the hearing after having extended on Friday temporary bans against further publication of the Vietnam war study by the two newspapers.
75 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — House and Senate conferees on the Interior Department 1947 appropriation bill have agreed to allow Alaska $2,600,000 for construction, repair and maintenance of roads.
They also supported the Senate in eliminating a restriction requiring the Territory to pay one-fourth of the cost of road construction.