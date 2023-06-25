10 YEARS AGO
June 25, 2013 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough will sue the state over redistricting plans some argue would inappropriately dilute Ester and Goldstream Valley residents’ voting power.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
June 25, 2013 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough will sue the state over redistricting plans some argue would inappropriately dilute Ester and Goldstream Valley residents’ voting power.
Proposed maps would link much of northwest Fairbanks with a slice of the Bering Sea coastline and everything in between as one of five sprawling House jurisdictions proposed by the Alaska Redistricting Board.
Board members drew the district as they grappled with, among other influences, the need to protect Alaska Natives’ constitutionally protected voting power. The assembly voted 8-1, at roughly 3 a.m. Friday, to formally object.
25 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1998 — A wildfire east of Fort Yukon had grown to more than 27,500 acres by Monday and, driven by gusty winds and a return to low humidity, was becoming increasingly troublesome for firefighters.
The fire is not threatening the towns of Fort Yukon and Chalkyitsik, but the federal government has sent 80 firefighters to the area because the land is owned by Doyon Ltd., the Interior’s Native regional corporation. Federal law requires the government to protect Native land.
50 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1973 — A fire on Wickersham Dome at about 23 Mile Elliott Highway yesterday and last night threatened about a half dozen structures as it burned toward the highway, including one occupied home, but this morning the wind shifted and the fire was burning parallel to the road, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Plans were made to evacuate residents of the area if necessary, said BLM spokesman Bill Flint, but because of the change in wind direction the buildings were out of danger and evacuation would not be necessary.
BLM had stationed water tankers at each building as a precautionary measure. More than 300 fire fighters were manning that blaze this morning.
75 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1948 — WASHINGTON, D.C., — A delegation of Alaskans who flew here from Anchorage to boost a direct airline between the Territory and the mid-west departed for home today as Senator Mitchell, Democrat of Washington, said he will ask an investigation of Alaska Governor Ernest Gruening’s participation in the trip. Gruening accompanied the delegation which was organized by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.
Members of the group said they wished to block a proposed direct airline to the Orient from Seattle. Gruening said yesterday the Alaskans would not oppose the Seattle line if they could have direct connection with the Midwest.
He said each member of the party of 22 had paid his own expenses.