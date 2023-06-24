June 24, 2013 — House Republican leaders are nailing down details of a tobacco bill that would include a campaign against teen smoking and drug abuse as President Clinton warns Congress to stop putting “politics over people and partisanship over progress.”
That’s what the Senate chose to do last week, Clinton said Monday, when it killed a major tobacco bill after the tobacco industry assailed it with a $40 million ad campaign.
Taking a far narrower approach than the failed bill that Clinton supported, the House GOP was considering investing as much as $4.3 billion on an anti-smoking and drug abuse campaign aimed at teens, said two aides close to the effort.
The leaders have not settled on how to pay for the campaign, but one option under discussion was funding the effort with part of the money states recoup in their lawsuits against the tobacco industry, said these aides, who spoke only on condition they not be identified by name.
June 24, 1998 — The North Slope and Kenai Peninsula are Alaska’s oil and gas glamor girls. But state officials believe there are other attractive options elsewhere.
That’s why Alaska Department of Natural Resources is promoting the Copper River Basin as a site for oil and gas development.
“We’d like to see more interest there,” said Jim Haynes of the Division of Oil and Gas.
He says the North Slope and Cook Inlet “have been hammered.” But the state has other areas of potential — Yukon Flats, Tanana Basin, Copper River Basin. “Because of remoteness and distance from existing infrastructure it’s hard to get people interested,” he added.
Interest is growing in the Copper River Basin, though. Two companies have told DNR they want to explore for oil and gas in a 276,000-acre zone just south of Lake Louise.
June 24, 1973 — The Daily News-Miner did not publish this day. Here’s a story from June 25, 1973. — WASHINGTON — John W. Dean III quoted President Nixon today as saying he had personally discussed a clemency offer to one of the Watergate defendants, and said Nixon told him it would be no problem to raise up to $1 million in hush money. The ousted White House counsel swore Nixon was personally involved in the wiretapping affair, but said he didn’t think Nixon knew the implications of his own actions and hopes the President will be forgiven.
Dean said he told Nixon as early as last Sept. 15, less than three months after the Watergate raid, that the cover-up of the wiretapping might eventually unravel and reach into the White House.
He said Nixon told him Feb. 27 of this year that two of his top aides, H. R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, were “principals” in the case.
Dean said those two directed the extensive cover-up activities, including efforts to derail a congressional investigation, destroy evidence, tailor the testimony of principals and blame the Central Intelligence Agency for the affair.
Dean said the President told him at a meeting March 14 that former presidential counselor Charles W. Colson had discussed an offer of clemency to E. Howard Hunt, one of the men convicted in the case. At a subsequent meeting April 16, Nixon told Dean “he was probably foolish to have discussed Hunt’s clemency with Colson,” Dean said.
June 24, 1948 — Dangling the attraction of catching King Salmon, “finest in the world,” a group of Alaska boosters today or tomorrow plan to invite President Truman to visit their Far North country this summer to see “what goes on” up there.
The visitors to Washington say the President fished in Puget Sound last summer “and didn’t get a bite,” and “guarantee” that if he will go to Alaska he will find the fishing good.
June 24, 1923 — WINNIPEG — The “wet” majority in yesterday’s Manitoba liquor plebiscite is slowly mounting as the outlying districts are heard from.
Winnipeg, from the “bone dry” visitation, gave the “wets” 25,000 majority, and possibly larger, and when the Manitoba Legislature meets in July it is pledged to enact a moderation act; similar to that of British Columbia liquor laws.
A second referendum will be taken on July 11 on the proposal to allow the sale of wine and beer with meals at restaurants.