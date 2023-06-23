10 YEARS AGO
June 23, 2013 — There are strange things done in the midnight sun, a fact that was perfectly evident Saturday night in Fairbanks.
Thousands of people congregated in front of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Patty Gym for the Midnight Sun Run, but almost none of them were interested in winning the quirky 10K race.
Instead, participants mingled in a sea of costumes, as the crowd celebrated the unlikely convergence of superheroes, salmon and breakfast foods in the annual run.
Sean Purucker appeared as a giant green bull moose, an unwieldy but dazzling costume he spent the past three months constructing out of resin, fur and foam rubber. The Los Angeles resident works for a company that makes costumes for Disney, but has made summer trips to Alaska to appear as a phoenix, porcupine or giant mushroom at the Midnight Sun Run.
This year’s outfit was an homage to his surprisingly moose-free childhood in Delta Junction.
“I’ve only seen one bull moose once in my life,” he said. “I decided it was going to either be this or a mosquito.”
25 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Two British military climbers plucked from high atop Mount McKinley by helicopter Monday after being stranded for more than three days were in remarkably good shape, considering their ordeal, said rescuers and medical personnel who treated the men.
“We were all shocked at how good a condition they were in. There was some thought that they wouldn’t have survived,” said Denali National Park ranger J.D. Swed.
Martin Spooner and Carl Bougard, both 35, spent 79 hours on an icy section of the mountain at the 19,000-foot level, without food or shelter as 80-mph winds roared around them, making it feel like 100 degrees below zero.
The two had been there since Thursday night, when Spooner and two other climbers fell 300 feet while trying to reach McKinley’s summit. At 20,320 feet, McKinley is the continent’s highest peak.
Bougard stayed behind with Spooner to await a rescue while the other climbers descended to a lower camp.
50 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1973 — A family of four who resided in the Chateau Apartments, 4880 Airport Way, at the time that structure burned to the ground two years ago, has recently filed suit in Fairbanks Superior Court to collect damages for injuries allegedly sustained in that fire.
The suit was filed by Glen and Laverne Pettigrew and their two children, Scott and Michael, against Mike and Eleanor Michel and their children, Dennis and Adele. The Michels owned and operated the Chateau Apartments at the time of the blaze.
The most recent suit is in addition to four others already filed in connection with the ease.
Roger Christian filed suit on behalf of the estate of 58-year-old Roberta Christian, who was the only person killed in the fire.
Nine persons who were allegedly injured in the blaze filed two damage suits, and the Michels filed suit for over $200,000 worth of insurance money, which they claimed was not paid.
The cause of the blaze, which occurred about 4:30 a.m. July 30,1971, was determined by the regional fire marshal to be a dynamite and gasoline explosion.
75 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1948 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date; here is an item from June 24, 1947. — SEATTLE — Carrying a hefty deckload, including a 30-ton caboose and a 57-ton roadbed “spreader” for the Alaska Railroad, the Alaska Steamship freighter Oduna sailed for Seward yesterday.
Other cargo items included a 40-ton power shovel, for the United States Army Engineers; a nine-ton fire truck and 16 tons of railroad track, also for the Alaska Railroad.
100 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1923 — Nenana will arrive here tomorrow with one of the strongest baseball aggregations assembled in years. With the exception of three, Blakey, Hupprich and Dawson, the visitors are new to the local diamond. Dedoyard, third base, captains the Nenana men.
Reports have it that Nenana is especially strong in pitchers, having besides the veteran Hupprich, three good twirlers in reserve. Nenana’s lineup is: Blakey c; Hupprich p ; C. Redd 1b ; J. Marsden 2b; Leslie Christensen ss; Capt. Dedoyard 3b; Dawson cf; C. Rouse lf; Gilman rf ; Bigham sum. Fairbanks’ lineup will be virtual as given yesterday. Charles Thompson will umpire.
The game will start at 2 o’clock. Admission of 50c will be charged.
The local boys are guaranteeing the expense of the Nenana visit, and this will be a considerable item. It will be necessary that the grandstand be filled and then some in order to break even on 50c admissions.