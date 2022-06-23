10 YEARS AGO
June 23, 2012 — Local governments in Fairbanks have few formal email policies in place and say they will review what they do have, following the highly publicized release of former Gov. Sarah Palin’s electronic communications from her time in office. The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s policy — just over 10 years old — generally forbids employees from using publicly owned computers for personal business.
A separate informal policy leaves the clerk’s office automatically printing and keeping every message sent to or from the nine assembly members’ public accounts, said Sallie Stuvek, who runs the borough’s human resources office.
25 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Evidence suggests that Exxon Corp. defrauded three people in the late 1980s when it bought their interests in an oil lease on the North Slope, a federal judge has ruled.
Because of that conclusion, some of the 88 documents Exxon had hoped to keep sealed in the fraud case now will be opened, U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland ruled Thursday.
50 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — Interior Secretary Rogers Morton said Wednesday Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. still has not submitted to the Interior Department all necessary information for a final environmental impact statement on the trans-Alaska pipeline. At the same time, Morton repeated earlier predictions the environmental statement will be completed by mid-September.
He said his agency is being blamed unjustly for the delay. “I think perhaps the department and the government have been blamed for what a lot of people think is a delay in the pipeline. The facts are that we have not received a project description from the oil companies themselves—from the applicants.”
75 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date; here is an item from June 24, 1946 —SEATTLE — Carrying a hefty deckload, including a 30-ton caboose and a 57-ton roadbed “spreader” for the Alaska Railroad, the Alaska Steamship freighter Oduna sailed for Seward yesterday.
Other cargo items included a 40-ton power shovel, for the United States Army Engineers; a nine-ton fire truck and 16 tons of railroad track, also for the Alaska Railroad.