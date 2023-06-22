10 YEARS AGO
June 22, 2013 — A military appropriations bill that includes more than $200 million in Interior construction projects was forwarded by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday.
The bill represents a steep spending increase for Alaska installations, which received only about $20 million in this year’s spending package. Projects in the newly passed bill for the coming fiscal year include a $58 million aviation storage hangar and $45 million aviation battalion complex at Fort Wainwright, an $82 million missile field mechanical engineering building at Fort Greely and a $17.2 million radar upgrade at Clear Air Force Station.
The bill also would add a layer of review before a coal-fired power and heat plant could be mothballed at Clear. The Air Force wants to shut down the plant and instead purchase its electricity from Golden Valley Electric Association.
Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska, inserted language into the bill that would require a savings review by the Government Accountability Office before the plant is decommissioned, according to his office.
25 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1998 — Black bears, not wolves, are killing newborn Fortymile caribou calves at an alarming rate this year, a statistic biologists attribute more to a late spring than the sterilization and relocation of wolves.
“That’s a factor of where they calved this year,” said Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Craig Gardner in Tok.
A late snow melt kept the herd’s calving grounds in the Tanana Hills on the upper Salcha and Charley rivers totally covered with snow, forcing cows below the treeline, where their newborns served as easy meals for marauding black bears.
In normal years, black bears are not a problem because cows give birth on treeless plateaus between 3,500 and 6,500 feet.
Wolves, grizzlies and even eagles, not black bears, are their biggest predators.
“There have only been a few years where we’ve seen any kind of black bear predation,” said Gardner.
50 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1973 — A reapportionment plan reducing size and changing election procedures for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly was passed by that body last Thursday.
The plan was drawn up as a settlement to a lawsuit against the assembly by the City of Fairbanks last year. The city claimed it was not represented on the assembly in proportion to its population percentage in the borough.
The reapportionment will, after a three-year transition period, create an assembly of 11 members elected at large by the entire borough having one vote each.
Currently the assembly has 13 members with a weighted vote system. Six assemblymen are members of the Fairbanks City Council and have 11 votes each, six are elected by voters living outside Fairbanks and North Pole and have nine votes each, and one is a North Pole City Council member having only one vote.
In the municipal elections this October the two Fairbanks city councilmen coming up for re-election will lose their seats on the assembly, thus reducing the assembly to 11 members.
The two rural assemblymen coming up for re-election in October will have their seats, change to represent all voters of the borough and the seats will be filled by candidates elected at large.
75 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1948 — Pioneering a direct air route between the nation’s capital and Alaska, the first commercial plane from the Territory to land at the national airport arrived yesterday, carrying a delegation of 21 prominent citizens and officials.
They were intent on convincing the government that it should insist that any air route approved to the orient of Asia should fly the inland route of Minnesota through Canada to the Territory and over the Aleutians to Asia or the Orient.
100 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1923 — Seattle — The Alaska Committee of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce last night heard several committee’s reports which will be embodied in a brief to President Harding expressing the Chamber’s view on Alaska matters.
The Committee on Transportation recommends a colonization scheme to be immediately effective in the region traversed by the Alaska Railroad and the spurs and branch lines which are to be constructed, and that further development be undertaken where traffic will warrant it.
Their report said that the building of roads and trails is the most important matter of Alaska, and fixed $1,500,000 annually as the sum required for roads and trails in Alaska.
The Committee of Police recommended in favor of lights, buoys and other aids to navigation, and urged that tourist roads be constructed into McKinley and Katmai National Parks.