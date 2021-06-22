10 YEARS AGO
June 22, 2011 — A Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member has proposed the local government go to court over “evidence of political or racial gerrymandering” during the state-led redistricting process.
The resolution from Assemblyman Tim Beck would, if approved, serve as formal protest to the Alaska Redistricting Board’s new maps for 60 state political jurisdictions. It would direct the borough to file suit.
25 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1996 — WASHINGTON— A series of provisions sponsored by Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, and approved by the Senate Commerce Committee should help the state address aviation safety problems identified last fall by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
“Alaskans depend upon aviation more than any other state, so we must work hard to ensure that safety is a top priority,” Stevens said.
50 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1971 — BARROW — Secretary of the Interior Rogers C.B. Morton’s plane touched down at the Nary strip here yesterday evening. The secretary and his party had flown the proposed pipeline route north and spent some time visiting the installation at Prudhoe Bay. Morton was met at the airstrip by Dr. Max Brewer, the state constabulary members of the Nava l Arctic Research Laboratory staff, Barrow Mayor Joe Upicksoun and representatives from the village and Alaska Federation of Natives.
The AFN had been meeting at Barrow the past three days, prior to meeting with the secretary to discuss AFN problems. After a brief get-together in the NARL lounge, the secretary and his party were taken to a prime rib dinner at the NARL mess hall. After dinner the secretary and Mrs. Morton were conducted on a street-by-street tour of the village of Barrow by Brewer. Concluding the tour the secretary was conveyed to the Barrow Junior High School library for a meeting.
75 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1946 — Pioneering a direct air route between the Nation’s capital and Alaska the first commerical plane from the Territory to landat the National airport arrived yesterday, carrying a delegation of 21 prominent citizens and officials.
They were intent on convincing the government that it should insist that any air route approved to the orient of Asia should fly the inland route of Minnesota through Edmonton, Canada to the Territory and over the Aleutians to Asia or the Orient.