10 YEARS AGO
June 21, 2012 — A group of six Fairbanks police officers spent their vacations running, hiking, biking and rafting for a good cause in the longest non-motorized relay in the world last week.
Now in its second year, the Alaska State Troopers Adventure Relay this year went 560 miles from Fairbanks to Soldotna under lots of rain and some hail and snow to raise money for the charity Wish Upon the North Star.
25 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. signed an agreement Wednesday with a partnership of several Alaska Native corporations and a Nebraska company to build a fiber-optic telecommunications network along the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
The new system will be big enough to carry not only all of Alyeska’s communications traffic but also the signals of telephone and cable television companies.
Construction of the $100 million system is scheduled to begin next week and take 2½ years to complete. Along the way, it will provide about 250 construction jobs with about 50 people remaining to run the system once it’s in operation, project officials said.
50 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1972 — A cross-section of Fairbanksans numbering several hundred exchanged handshakes and smiles with visiting Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton at a public reception Sunday night, at the Travelers Inn.
Morton arrived in Fairbanks late Sunday afternoon for his first visit since replacing former Gov. Walter J. Hickel in the Nixon Administration.
His official tour is to include nine far-flung Alaska towns and the proposed route for the controversial trans-Alaska pipeline. The Interior Department is directly involved in the pipeline issue and the settlement of Native land claims.
75 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1947 — A gala evening of entertainment and sports was promised Fairbanksans today with announcement of the program for the Midnight Sun Celebration.
Headlining the list was the opening of the Fairbanks Golf and Country Club in Lathrop Park, with a golf tournament and picnic supper. Fairbanksans are invited to come to the party and bring box lunches. Beverages will be served by the club.