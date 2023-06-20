10 YEARS AGO
June 20, 2013 — Firefighters racked up another save in hot, dry conditions Wednesday afternoon when they knocked down a fire in a subdivision on Moose Mountain in Goldstream Valley.
The fire was reported about 5:45 p.m. on Jackson Hole Road, off Moose Mountain Road, Alaska Division of Forestry spokeswoman Sarah Saarloos said. By about 6:30 p.m., firefighters had the blaze largely under control.
“The first truck that got there was able to knock it down,” spokesman Pete Buist said later Wednesday evening.
Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue also responded and helped control the fire.
With the quick success, a helicopter with a water bucket turned around before arriving, Buist said. The fire had threatened a nearby house.
At 9:30 p.m., Buist didn’t yet have a cause for the blaze.
25 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1998 — A critically injured Anchorage climber, who had fallen 3,000 feet, was flown off Mount McKinley late Friday night, park service officials reported.
Bad weather around the base of the mountain had prevented rescue helicopters from reaching Jeff Munroe, 25, and his climbing partner, Billy Finley, 24, who were both injured when they fell down the Orient Express route, a steep snow chute at the 18,000-foot level.
They were discovered early Friday morning by members of a British climbing team descending to get help for three members of their expedition who also had fallen on the same route.
“A tragic twist is that the British folks were down-climbing and if they hadn’t come across (the Alaskans) we don’t know how long it would have been until they were found,” said National Park Service spokeswoman Jane Tranel.
Rescue climbers reached the injured Americans and took them to a medical camp at 14,200 feet, where they were under the care of a physician Friday evening.
50 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1973 — The city council in a work session Tuesday night reviewed the Fairbanks Native Association’s proposal to assume responsibility for the city’s alcoholism program but won’t make a decision on the proposal until it is considered at a regular council meeting.
The councilmen heard an extensive presentation by representatives of the FNA, a defense of the present program, comments by a state senator, and a “ringer” thrown in by the mayor.
Georgianna Lincoln, executive director of the Fairbanks Native Community Center (FNCC) was the primary speaker on behalf of the FNA proposal. She was assisted by four other persons in fielding questions from the council on the merits of their proposal. Assisting were Grafton Gabriel, board member of the Fairbanks Council on Alcoholism; Cora Sakeagak, researcher at the FNCC; Tom Drake, president of FNA; and Nancy Perkins, FNCC accountant.
Lincoln presented each council member with a 40-page report and explained that the narrative portions had been rewritten and expanded to clarify questions on the proposal raised at the last council meeting.
75 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1948 — The shortest night of the year will be crammed with activities in the Fairbanks area tomorrow night. The schedule lists a parade, a picnic and a formal dedication ceremony, along with the traditional midnight baseball game and the numerous trips to view the sun both from the ground and in the air.
Tied in with the midnight sun festivities is the first anniversary celebration of the Fairbanks Golf and Country Club.
Besides inviting everyone out to the grounds to celebrate, the club has gone a step further and provided a baby-sitter and nursemaid, well equipped with toys and apparatus to take all worries off the minds of parents who attend the party.
100 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1923 — WASHINGTON — President and Mrs. Harding left today on a special train, accompanied by friends and Government officials, on their 15,000-mile trip to Fairbanks, Alaska. Their first stop will be at St. Louis tomorrow, where the President will speak.
Every day, in every way, the coming of the President is getting better and better.
When we last tried to estimate the number of the President’s party for you, we were afraid we were overdoing it, but since talking with Col. Gotwals today, we discovered that we underestimated. Of the President’s party SEVENTY PEOPLE are clamoring to GO OUT OVER THE TRAIL! 70 — Count Em— 70! OVER THE TRAIL!
Col. Gotwals finds that there are things to consider in the Presidential visit which he did not know of.
There will be an AWFUL (word used advisedly) bunch of newspapermen and cameramen along with the President and not one of them will be content if he can avoid it without being within an inch of the President through the entire trip. The arrangers of the trip will have their worst trouble with this bunch, for they are a pestiferous lot and will not take “No” for an answer. Their papers hold them responsible for the story of the trip, and if one paper gets a story that another paper has not got there goes a perfectly good reporter into the discard.