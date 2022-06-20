10 YEARS AGO
June 20, 2012 — Gary Wilken was like many people in the Fairbanks area on Tuesday who either know or are familiar with Mike Dunlap. The former state senator was happy to learn that the 1976 Lathrop High School graduate is set to be the head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats of the National Basketball Association, making him the first Alaskan to hold that position in any major professional sports league.
“That’s great. I’m proud of the kid and Fairbanks ought to be, too,” Wilken, a 1964 Lathrop alumnus, said by telephone Tuesday evening.
25 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1997 — WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the federal government — and not Alaska — owns disputed offshore, submerged lands along the state’s northeast coast.
The 6-3 decision in a highstakes battle over territory considered rich in oil and gas reserves is a victory for environmentalists worried about Alaska’s plans to grant exploration and production rights as soon as 1999.
Thursday’s ruling apparently means such development will require an act of Congress.
50 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1972 — JUNEAU — Alaska voters will be presented with five proposed amendments to the state constitution in the November general election, plus the question of whether to convene a constitutional convention.
One amendment would give the state power to limit commercial fisheries for purposes of “resource conservation, to prevent economic distress among fishermen and those dependent upon them for a livelihood and to promote the efficient development of aquaculture in the slate.”
75 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1947 — The shortest night of the year will be crammed with activities in the Fairbanks area tomorrow night. The schedule lists a parade, a picnic and a formal dedication ceremony, along with the traditional midnight baseball game and the numerous trips to view the sun both from the ground and in the air.
Tied in with the midnight sun festivities is the first anniversary celebration of the Fairbanks Golf and Country Club.
Besides inviting everyone out to the grounds to celebrate, the club has gone a step further and provided a baby-sitter and nursemaid, well equipped with toys and apparatus to take all worries off the minds of parents who attend the party.