10 YEARS AGO
June 20, 2011 — The combination of good weather and enough attractions to cause sensory overload brought large crowds of Fairbanksans and visitors to Sunday’s Midnight Sun Festival.
Guessing exact attendance has always been tricky, but this year was certainly better than the last two rainy years, said Kara Nash, who works year-round to organize the festival for the Downtown Association of Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1996 — ANCHORAGE— Exxon Corp. wants a federal judge to reconsider his sharp rebuke in striking down an out-of-court agreement that would let the company share in punitive damages assessed against it following the Prince William Sound oil spill.
“Suggestions that (the settlement) was against public policy or that unethical conduct has occurred are unwarranted,” Exxon said in a prepared statement Wednesday.
50 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date; here is an item from June 21, 1971— Scotty H captained and driven by Del Hayward won the 12th running of the Yukon Marathon yesterday and set a new record in the process for the 800-mile run to Ruby and return.
Hayward and his crew of Darrell Martin, navigator, and Vance Heeg, engineer, made the round trip in a total elapsed time of 17 hours 12 minutes and 24 seconds, slicing eight minutes and 44 seconds off the record 17 hours 21 minutes and eight seconds set last year by Miss Nordale, captained by John Shilling. Shilling and his old crew of Jim Binkley, navigator and Bob Roth, engineer, came in third behind the Imp, captained by Jerry Evans.
75 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1946 — EDMONTON — A party of Anchorage, Alaska business men who passed through Edmonton en route to the central United States, have received a summons for an interview with President Truman in Washington, it was disclosed today in a telegram received by the Edmonton chamber of commerce. No other details were given.
The party, headed by Ernest H. Gruening, governor of Alaska, was to have returned north through Edmonton this week and plans for their entertainment here have been postponed.