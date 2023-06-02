10 YEARS AGO
June 2, 2013 — The Fairbanks Parking Authority has changed its name and some policies to be a little less authoritarian.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
June 2, 2013 — The Fairbanks Parking Authority has changed its name and some policies to be a little less authoritarian.
The nonprofit organization the city delegates to enforce parking violations decided to change its image this spring in response to comments from downtown business owners and people who received tickets, said Renee Staley, a parking services board member who also serves on the Fairbanks City Council.
It’s now known as Golden Heart Parking Services.
25 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1998 — JUNEAU — The Alaska Legislature abruptly adjourned its week-old special session Monday without reaching an agreement to solve the state’s quandary over subsistence hunting and fishing laws.
However, both House Speaker Gail Phillips and Senate President Mike Miller said they expect Gov. Tony Knowles to call lawmakers back for another special session, perhaps in July.
50 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1973 — Fairbanks Superior Court Judge William Taylor Friday signed a preliminary injunction against the North Slope Borough and the North Slope Borough Board of Equalization, in a suit filed recently by about a dozen oil companies.
The order prevents the borough from imposing or enforcing any taxes or penalties against the oil companies until a final determination is made in the consolidated cases.
75 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1948 — Fairbanks now has an office to which tourists may be referred for all pertinent information.
Miss Lois Meier, in charge of Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tourist Bureau, which was activated yesterday, was at her desk in the Alaska Steamship Company office in the Empress Theatre Building today, ready to answer questions about Fairbanks and vicinity and to refer visitors to the proper sources for specific information.